Kilmarnock: New boss likely to be a Scot, says Cammy Bell

Cammy Bell believes Kilmarnock will minimise risk by looking close to home in search for a new manager

Former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Cammy Bell expects the club to choose a Scottish manager over a foreign option to replace Steve Clarke.

Italian Angelo Alessio, who was Antonio Conte's assistant boss at Siena, Juventus, Italy and Chelsea, is current favourite for the vacant post.

Kilmarnock confirmed they have spoken to candidates and hope to make an announcement early next week.

"I think they'll go down the Scottish manager route," Bell told BBC Scotland.

"Somebody who knows the market, the club and the league."

Clarke left Rugby Park for the Scotland job at the end of the season after steering the club to third, their highest top-flight finish since 1966, and a place in Europe.

Bell, 32, made more than 100 appearances for Kilmarnock where he started his career and is now a free agent after leaving Partick Thistle. He says keeping Alex Dyer in place as assistant manager at Rugby Park points to the club seeking continuity.

"I don't think they need to change the style of play," he added. "They've been successful with that style, Steve Clarke had them so well drilled they just need someone to come in and steady the ship."

'Clubs too keen to look abroad' - Holt

Livingston boss Gary Holt, an ex-Kilmarnock midfield stalwart, says the Ayrshire outfit have no need to look beyond Britain for Clarke's successor.

And he believes the new manager's challenge in trying to live up to Clarke's success is similar to David Moyes replacing Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013.

"In British football, not just Scottish football, it's a bugbear of mine," Holt said. "We're too keen to go and get Italian guys. What's wrong with a British manager who has been successful and is just as good as the Italians, Spanish, Germans, French?"

Holt, who confirmed he's had no contact from Kilmarnock over the vacancy, added: "David Moyes took over from Sir Alex, he was willing to put himself above the parapet and take it on.

"That was a tough act to follow and this is up there with that, the size and scope of what Stevie has done."