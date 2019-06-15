Football gossip: Salah, Pogba, Diop, Jesus, Maguire, Benteke, Kessie

From the section

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 27, has rejected a £150m move away with both Real Madrid and Juventus lining up offers. (Mirror)

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, is ready to go on strike in order to force through a move to Real Madrid. (ABC - in Spanish)

United are interested in signing West Ham and France Under-21 defender Issa Diop and are willing to pay £45m and offer a player for the 22-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 22, says it is "out of the question" that he and Argentina forward Sergio Aguero, 31, will leave Manchester City this summer. (Mail)

Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire, 26, agreed with the club's late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha he could leave this summer. (Mirror)

Belgium striker Christian Benteke, 28, wants to stay at Crystal Palace despite being linked with a move to China. (Standard)

AC Milan may offer Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 22, to Arsenal in exchange for Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 23. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Chelsea and France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 24, says he wants one day to play for Paris St-Germain. (L'Equipe - in French)

Everton forward Richarlison, 22, has told Brazil team-mate and Ajax striker David Neres, 22, to join him at Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham have had a £29m bid for Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez, 22, accepted by Celta Vigo. (Sky Sports)

Gremio and Brazil forward Everton, 23, believes his playing style means he could "fit in" at Manchester United. (Mail)

Arsenal will make a third bid for Lorient's French forward Alexis Claude-Maurice after agreeing personal terms with the 21-year-old. (Metro)

Crystal Palace have made contact with Atalanta over a move for Belgium midfielder Timothy Castagne, 23. (Het Laatste Nieuws - in Dutch)

West Ham have made a £23m bid for Eibar's Spanish midfielder Joan Jordan, 24. (Sky Sports)

Swansea want to sign England under-20 full-back Reece James, 19, from Chelsea on loan. (Mail)

Norwich want to sign Strasbourg and Cape Verde striker Nuno da Costa, 28, and will offer £5m. (Sun)

Chelsea and Wales centre-back Ethan Ampadu, 18, is wanted by Aston Villa on a season-long loan. (Guardian)

Villa are leading the race to sign Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland, with Bournemouth also interested in the 26-year-old. (Mail)

Huddersfield are preparing to accelerate their pursuit of Leyton Orient's English striker Josh Koroma, 20. (Sun)

Leeds will this week make a £250,000 bid for Carlisle's English winger Liam McCarron, 18. (Mail)