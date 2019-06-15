Robbie Crawford: Livingston sign midfielder from Ayr United

Robbie Crawford has spent his entire career so far at Ayr

Livingston head coach Gary Holt was eager not to miss out on Robbie Crawford, despite being well served for midfielders.

Crawford, 25, has joined Livi from Ayr United on a two-year deal after making more than 200 appearances for the Honest Men.

Ayr reached last season's Scottish Premiership play-offs while Holt's side finished ninth in the top flight.

"We are a little bit heavy on midfielders," Holt told Livi's website.

"But we couldn't take the chance on Robbie going elsewhere and losing the chance to get his signature. Robbie is a player that we feel will thrive at this level and we hope to continue the great work done at Ayr Utd with his development.

"The squad is taking shape nicely and I have no doubt there will be a few twists and turns before the window shuts."

