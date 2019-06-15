'I wish team well in Egypt' – Majeed Waris backs Ghana despite omission

Majeed Waris has four goals in 27 matches for four-time African champions Ghana.

Striker Majeed Waris insists he will still support Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt despite his shock omission from the squad.

The 27-year-old missed back-to-back tournaments in 2015 and 2017, but had been hotly tipped to be named in coach Kwesi Appiah's final 23-man list for the event.

The Black Star, who scored seven goals and provided six assists for French club Nantes in 38 appearances last season, has taken his exclusion in good faith.

"It's the ambition of any footballer to represent his country, maybe this year's Afcon is not the will of God," Waris told BBC Sport.

"I'm a Ghanaian and still a fan of the Black Stars, so I can only wish the guys all the best in Egypt because they deserve our support.

"I may not have got the nod as expected but I will be supporting my country and hoping we can win it because that is always the target.

"Playing for Ghana is always an honour. I believe with the players we have and the coaches the team can go all the way in Egypt."

Waris who has previously played in Sweden, Russia and Turkey, moved to France in August 2015.

Top scorer in Sweden in the 2012 season after scoring 23 goals for BK Hacken, he produced 33 goals in a combined 88 appearances for French clubs Valenciennes and Lorient, before moving to Portugal in 2017.

He only managed eight games for Portuguese giants FC Porto before returning to France with Nantes on a season-long loan in August.

Despite an international career blighted by injury, Waris has four goals in 27 matches for four-time African champions Ghana.

Ghana will play in Group F at the Nations Cup which kicks off on 21 June, alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.