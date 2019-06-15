Women's World Cup 2019: What to look out for on day 10

The USA recorded the biggest ever victory at a Women's World Cup as they beat Thailand 13-0 in their opening match

The Netherlands and Canada both confirmed their places in the knockout stages with wins at the Women's World Cup on Saturday.

What does day 10 have in store, as Group F completes the second round of group stage fixtures in France?

Who's playing?

The United States recorded the biggest Women's World Cup victory as they demolished Thailand 13-0 in their opening fixture, while Sweden broke Chile's resistance late on after a second-half lightning storm had interrupted play.

On Sunday, Sweden look to confirm their place in the knockout stages as they come up against Thailand in Nice (14:00 BST).

Later, defending champions the USA face Chile, aware victory would also guarantee last-16 qualification with a game to spare (17:00 BST).

Players to watch

Sweden v Thailand

Sweden midfielder Anna Anvegard has scored 112 goals in 105 league and cup appearances for her club

Anna Anvegard Nationality: Swedish Position: Midfielder Club: Vaxjo Age: 22

A 65th-minute substitute in Sweden's opening Group F game against Chile, Vaxjo's young midfielder Anna Anvegard is a player with huge potential.

The 22-year-old finished as the joint-second highest goalscorer in the Swedish top flight last season and has a career record of 105 goals in 96 league appearances.

Used mainly as a substitute by manager Peter Gerhardsson since her international debut a year ago, Anvegard could flourish if awarded a start against Thailand in Nice.

USA v Chile

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Christiane Endler made four big saves to keep Chile in their game against Sweden

Christiane Endler Nationality: Chilean Position: Goalkeeper Club: Paris Saint-Germain Age: 27

Chile captain and Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Christiane Endler played a key role as Chile pushed Sweden all the way in their World Cup opener, and she will need to be on top form once more against a prolific USA team.

Described as a "calming force" by her club manager, Endler has developed into one of the game's top goalkeepers and kept four clean sheets at the 2018 Copa America.

Chile's multiple-time player of the year made a spectacular one-handed stop among four big saves against the Swedes, and is sure to have a busy game against the 2015 champions on Sunday.

Two-time Fifa Player of the Year Carli Lloyd scored in a fifth consecutive World Cup match against Thailand

Carli Lloyd Nationality: American Position: Striker Club: Sky Blue Age: 36

Fellow USA striker Alex Morgan rightfully grabbed the headlines with five goals against Thailand, but substitute Carli Lloyd's 92nd-minute goal saw her close in on her own record.

The Sky Blue forward has now scored in her past five World Cup fixtures and could become the first player to score in six in a row, if given the opportunity against Chile.

Lloyd, a two-time Fifa Player of the Year, earned her 275th international cap on Tuesday - putting her fourth on the USA's all-time list and just one behind third-ranked Mia Hamm.

What are Sunday's key stats?

Sweden won their opening World Cup game for just the second time. They won their opening two games in 2011 on their way to reaching the semi-finals.

Sweden are unbeaten in their past eight group stage matches since a 2-0 defeat by the USA in 2007.

Thailand have conceded 23 goals in their four World Cup matches.

The USA have won both previous meetings with Chile, most recently winning 4-0 in a friendly in September.

Germany are the only side to have scored more than 10 goals in a World Cup game twice, and it has never been done in consecutive games.

The record for the most goals in a group stage is 17, achieved by Norway in 1995.

Chile are winless in nine games in all competitions and have never scored against the USA.

Did you see?

