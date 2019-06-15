Melissa Lawley: Liverpool Women sign Manchester City and England winger

Melissa Lawley has previously played for Bristol Academy and Birmingham

Liverpool Women have signed England winger Melissa Lawley after her decision to leave Manchester City.

The 25-year-old - who has 11 international caps - won two FA Cup titles and the Continental Cup during her two and a half years with City.

Lawley was last called up by England in January but missed out on a place in Phil Neville's World Cup squad.

"I'm so excited to get back to playing football and enjoying my football again," she told the Liverpool website.

Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson said: "She's a proven, quality Women's Super League player, she's exciting in the final third, a 25-year-old international player who has lots to bring to our club."

Lawley is Liverpool's second summer signing, with defender Becky Jane joining from Reading last week.

Meanwhile, defender Jasmine Matthews and winger Yana Daniels have left the Reds by mutual consent, having joined from Bristol City last summer.

