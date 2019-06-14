Ryan Edwards: Blackpool sign Plymouth Argyle defender on two-year contract

Ryan Edwards was part of the Argyle side relegated back to League Two on the final day of the season

Blackpool have signed Ryan Edwards from relegated League Two side Plymouth Argyle on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old Liverpool-born former Blackburn Rovers and Morecambe defender becomes League One club Blackpool's second signing of the summer, to follow Solihull Moors striker Adi Yussuf.

Edwards had turned down the offer of a a new contract at Plymouth.

Instead he will rejoin Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips, who coached him as a youngster at Blackburn.

"I've known Ryan a long time," said McPhillips. "He was my captain in the youth team when we won the league at Blackburn.

"I've always followed his progress He's a big, strong defender with a great attitude."

Edwards scored nine goals in 68 games in his two seasons at Home Park - one of which was at Bloomfield Road against Blackpool in a 2-2 draw in March.

He played 38 times for the Pilgrims last season after overcoming testicular cancer.

"I was made aware of the ownership takeover and it's all now positive for the club," Edwards added.

"Hopefully it's the start of things to come. I want to try and get this club back fighting, to where it belongs."

