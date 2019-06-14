Wesley Jobello: Coventry City sign Ajaccio midfielder on three-year deal
-
- From the section Coventry
Coventry City have signed midfielder Wesley Jobello from French side Ajaccio for an undisclosed fee.
The Martinique international has agreed a three-year deal and will officially join the Sky Blues on 1 July.
Jobello, 25, began his career with Marseille and also had a spell with Clermont before joining Corsica-based fellow Ligue 2 side Ajaccio.
"We are confident he'll have a positive impact and add another aspect to our attacking play," said boss Mark Robins.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.