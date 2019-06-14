Mino Raiola: Paul Pogba's agent has worldwide Fifa ban lifted

Raiola's clients include Pogba and LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has had a three-month worldwide ban from football activity lifted by Fifa.

It comes two days after the ban was suspended by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) following an appeal by the 51-year-old.

Raiola was punished by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in April, before Fifa's disciplinary committee extended the sanctions worldwide.

The Italian said the initial punishment was "based on false grounds and lies".

He claimed the ban was made for "political" reasons by people in his country's football federation.

Speaking in May, he said: "I guess the FIGC has not forgiven me for when I criticised them for their role in the disastrous state of Italian football, as well as their role around the latest episode of the racism problem."

Pogba's agent represents various high-profile players including LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and in-demand Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt.