Women's World Cup: Hayley Lauder defiant ahead of must-win game

Women's World Cup: Scotland v Argentina Venue: Parc de Princes, Paris Date: Wednesday, 19 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & BBC Alba; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Hayley Lauder says Scotland are nowhere near ready to go home as they look ahead to a must-win match against Argentina at the Women's World Cup.

The Scots lost 2-1 to Japan on Friday, a repeat of their opening Group D defeat by England.

They must beat Argentina in Paris on Wednesday to have a shot at qualifying as one of the best third-placed sides.

"We're not just here to be at the World Cup," said winger Lauder, who earned her 100th cap against Japan.

"We're here to compete and get out of the group and that's still in our hands.

"We're looking to beat Argentina, we have to beat Argentina, so that's the plan."

In a repeat of the performance against England, Shelley Kerr's Scots were 2-0 down after a poor first half.

They again improved after half-time, netting late on through Lana Clelland.

"In parts of the game, we've definitely competed and gone above and beyond," Glasgow City 29-year-old Lauder said.

Argentina, 37th in the world, held seventh-in-the-world Japan to a shock goalless draw in their opening match and then kept England at bay for an hour before losing 1-0.

"Argentina showed in their game against Japan how well organised they are, how disciplined and physical they are," Lauder said.

"It will be completely different again for us, but that's the World Cup - it's the best teams in the world here competing. We just need to stand up and deal with it."

Despite her disappointment at the result, Lauder was able to take a moment to enjoy hitting a significant Scotland milestone with her 100th cap.

"It's something I'm extremely proud of," she added. "For me and my family, it was really important and I'm fortunate enough to have been in the national team for some years and seen so much progress.

"And to be here at a World Cup for Scotland - nothing will top that for me."