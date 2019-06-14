Leyton Orient: Josh Wright returns from Bradford City

Josh Wright spent most of last season out of favour under David Hopkin at Bradford before being recalled in March by new boss Gary Bowyer

Leyton Orient have re-signed midfielder Josh Wright from Bradford City in a deal arranged by boss Justin Edinburgh before his death aged 49.

The 29-year-old had loan spells at Orient under Russell Slade and Kevin Nugent before joining on a more permanent basis in January 2015.

He was then signed for Gillingham by Edinburgh, who made him his captain.

Wright has agreed a two-year deal and is Orient's first signing since promotion from the National League.

In a career of 367 appearances, in which he has scored 22 goals, he also spent four seasons with Millwall.

But he had his most successful time as skipper at Gillingham, scoring 14 goals in all competitions, before moving on after Ady Pennock replaced Edinburgh as manager.

He joined Scunthorpe in August 2017 before moving again to Bradford.