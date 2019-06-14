Coventry City in Birmingham: 'Home games' at St Andrew's to be mostly on Saturdays

St Andrew's will be home to both Birmingham City and Coventry City in 2019-20

Coventry City have revealed that the "vast majority" of scheduled weekend home games in Birmingham at St Andrew's next season will be on a Saturday.

Following the announcement that the Sky Blues were to groundshare with Birmingham City, fans were concerned that it would mean a lot of matches being played on Fridays or Sundays.

But chief executive Dave Boddy insists that will not be the case.

"We have managed to secure 'pairing' with Birmingham City," he said.

"That means that we will be playing our home games at St Andrew's when they are away, and vice versa.

"We are aware that some supporters have had concerns about fixtures being displaced from Saturday 3pm to Friday or Sunday to fit in with Birmingham City games. I'm pleased to let fans know this is not the case.

"This also means that we will be at home on the same weekends as Aston Villa. However, having spoken to authorities and the police, this is not an issue for them.

"We are therefore able to put fans minds at rest that the vast majority of home weekend fixtures will be on Saturdays at 3pm.

Boddy added: "West Midlands Police have discussed the possibility that we may need to move two games to Sundays, and we will let fans know if this is necessary once it is confirmed.

"It is worth noting that fixtures are also subject to Sky Sports selections too."

The English Football League fixtures will be announced at 09:00 BST on Thursday 20 June.