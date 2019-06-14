Luke Summerfield: Midfielder signs new deal to remain at Wrexham

Luke Summerfield's former clubs include Shrewsbury, York and Plymouth

Luke Summerfield has signed a new one-year contract to remain with Wrexham.

The 31-year-old joined the National League side last July on a one-year deal after being released by Grimsby.

Summerfield sat out February and March with a recurring calf injury but still made 37 appearances last season, scoring twice, before a knee injury ended his season in May.

"Luke made it clear he wanted to stay at the club and the feeling was always mutual," manager Bryan Hughes said.

"If a player is injured during talks it's always best to make sure both parties have a little extra time to make sure everyone is happy.

"Luke has been coming in with the physio since the Eastleigh game [on 2 May] for treatment and we sent him for scans on the injured knee too.

"Luckily, it turned out the injury wasn't that bad and he's responded really well to the treatment. So, it's really good to get the contract talks finished and Luke's name next to a fresh deal here at the club."