Tahvon Campbell: Cheltenham Town sign ex-WBA, Forest Green and Gillingham striker

Cheltenham Town have signed striker Tahvon Campbell following the former West Bromwich Albion youngster's release by neighbours Forest Green.

The 22-year-old is the League Two club's second summer signing following the completion of defender Charlie Raglan's move from Oxford United.

Campbell, who finished last season on loan at Gillingham, has signed a two-year contract.

"I want to nail down a starting place and kick on," said Campbell.

"I think this is going to be the perfect place for me to really show people what I can do. Speaking with the manager (Michael Duff) is what really got me into signing here."

In his time with Albion, Campbell was loaned out to Kidderminster Harriers, Yeovil Town (twice), Notts County and Solihull Moors before joining Forest Green initially on loan before signing a one-year deal for the 2018-19 campaign.

