AC Milan: club legends Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini take up new roles

Paolo Maldini lifted the Champions League trophy with AC Milan in 2007

AC Milan legends Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini have taken up new roles with the Italian club.

Boban is leaving his position as deputy secretary general at Fifa, which he took up in 2016, to become Milan's new chief football officer.

Former captain Maldini, who spent 25 years at the club, has been confirmed as technical director at the San Siro.

Gennaro Gattuso quit as Milan head coach in May after the club missed out on Champions League qualification.

Maldini was already working with the club as sporting development director following his appointment in August, but takes up the new position this summer.

Boban, 50, described the club as his "family" and Milan as his "home".

The Croatian spent 10 years as a player from 1991 until 2001, winning four Serie A titles and the Champions League in 1994.

"I have a burning desire to help this glorious club, which means so much to me, to return where it belongs."

Milan finished fifth in the Sere A table last season, missing out on a place in next season's Champions League by one point.

The seven-time champions of Europe have not played in the Champions League since 2013-14.