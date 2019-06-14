Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt's top ref has suspension lifted

Egyptian referee Gehad Grisha officiated at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

The Egypt Football Association (EFA) has announced that a six-month ban given to the country's top referee Gehad Grisha, has been overturned.

The EFA appealed a sanctioned handed out by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) "due to poor performance".

Caf were unhappy with his handling of the first of leg of the African Champions League final on 24 May between Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Tunisia's Esperance.

The chairman of the EFA's referees committee added that "Grisha will join the referees camp in Cairo to be ready for Africa Cup of Nations."

Fattah had backed Grisha's officiating in the first leg of the Champions League saying he "had a very good match and he did not did any mistakes" as they submitted an appeal.

"He is one of the best referees in Africa," he added.

The ban would have seen him miss the chance to officiate at the Nations Cup on home soil.

Grisha took part in a preparatory course in Morocco at the end of April ahead of the Nations Cup finals, which begin on 21 June.

Last year Grisha officiated at the World Cup in Russia including England's 6-1 win over Panama in Group G.