Women's World Cup: Kerr defends tactics as Scotland lose to Japan

Clelland's superb 20-yard strike isn't enough as Scotland lose 2-1 to Japan

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr insisted she got her tactics right against Japan despite suffering a second-straight defeat in the Women's World Cup.

The Scots were 2-0 behind at the break before substitute Lana Clelland gave them a late lifeline.

England defeated Kerr's debutants 2-1 in their opening fixture.

"We critique ourselves all the time," the Scotland head coach said.

"But, tactically, I thought we got things right. A little adjustment here and there helps because Japan's movement was so incredible.

"I will definitely need time to reflect on this one. We made some errors in the first half but I thought our game plan was working really well.

