Liam Kelly: QPR sign goalkeeper from Livingston

Liam Kelly has represented Scotland at under-21 level but is yet to receive a full international cap

Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed goalkeeper Liam Kelly from Livingston for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old featured 43 times for Livi last season before triggering a clause in his contract allowing him to leave the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Kelly, who started his career at Scottish giants Rangers, has agreed a four-year deal at Loftus Road.

"Liam has great distribution and he is a very good shot stopper," QPR boss Mark Warburton told the club website.

"Joe Lumley did exceptionally well last season so Liam's job is to come here and compete."

Scotland squad keeper Kelly is Rangers' first signing of the summer transfer window and their first new arrival since last August.

The west London club were under a transfer embargo in January after breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.