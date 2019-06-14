Dale Vince: Forest Green Rovers chairman confirms appeal over stadium decision

Media playback is not supported on this device The view from the centre spot of the proposed Forest Green Rovers stadium.

Forest Green Rovers will appeal against a decision to refuse them permission to build a 5,000-seat wooden stadium, chairman Dale Vince has confirmed.

Councillors voted against the proposal on Wednesday by a majority of three, citing concerns over noise, traffic and the impact on the landscape.

The stadium plan near Stroud would have also included a 1,700-space car park and two grass training pitches.

Vince said he was "confident" of the League Two club's prospects on appeal.

He said: "I was tempted to walk away, frustrated perhaps more than anything else, after all we've been at this for four years already - an appeal will take another year) - but torn, because of what would be lost and because the people responsible for that loss wouldn't actually carry that. And I think it would be a big loss.

"So we have to put this right and fight this ridiculous decision - we're going to lodge an appeal and at the same time we're going to re-submit the application, to give the council a second chance."

The new "eco-friendly" stadium was planned for construction near junction 13 of the M5, 15 miles from their current Nailsworth base.

The fourth-tier club is one of only 15 organisations from around the world to win a United Nations Momentum for Change climate action award.

Meanwhile, BBC Points West understands that Forest Green have received a six-figure bid from an unnamed Scottish Premiership club for striker Christian Doidge.

The 26-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Bolton and was due to complete a permanent transfer in January, but the move fell through.

He scored 10 goals for Rovers in the second half of the season to help them into the play-offs, but Mark Cooper's side were beaten by Tranmere in their two-legged semi-final.