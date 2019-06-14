Dale Vince: Forest Green Rovers chairman confirms appeal over stadium decision

The view from the centre spot of the proposed Forest Green Rovers stadium.

Forest Green Rovers will appeal against a decision to refuse them permission to build a 5,000-seat wooden stadium, chairman Dale Vince has confirmed.

Councillors voted against the proposal on Wednesday by a majority of three, citing concerns over noise, traffic and the impact on the landscape.

The stadium plan near Stroud would have also included a 1,700-space car park and two grass training pitches.

Vince said he was "confident" of the League Two club's prospects on appeal.

He said: "I was tempted to walk away, frustrated perhaps more than anything else, after all we've been at this for four years already - an appeal will take another year) - but torn, because of what would be lost and because the people responsible for that loss wouldn't actually carry that. And I think it would be a big loss.

"So we have to put this right and fight this ridiculous decision - we're going to lodge an appeal and at the same time we're going to re-submit the application, to give the council a second chance."

The new "eco-friendly" stadium was planned for construction near junction 13 of the M5, 15 miles from their current Nailsworth base.

The fourth-tier club is one of only 15 organisations from around the world to win a United Nations Momentum for Change climate action award.

Meanwhile, BBC Points West understands that Forest Green have received a six-figure bid from an unnamed Scottish Premiership club for striker Christian Doidge.

The 26-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Bolton and was due to complete a permanent transfer in January, but the move fell through.

He scored 10 goals for Rovers in the second half of the season to help them into the play-offs, but Mark Cooper's side were beaten by Tranmere in their two-legged semi-final.

