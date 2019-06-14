Newport County: Exiles sign defender Lazar Stojsavljevic
Newport County have signed central defender Lazar Stojsavljevic on a two-year deal after he was released by Championship side Millwall.
The 21-year old joins ex-teammate Tom King in signing for the beaten League Two play-off finalists.
Stojsavljevic also played for Woking.
"I am absolutely delighted to sign and get the deal done. For those who might not know me, I am an aggressive central defender with a big will to win," Stojsavljevic said.
Manager Michael Flynn added: "Lazar has had a good grounding at Millwall where they are used to playing proper football. He's an aggressive defender... who is going to bring a lot of good competition for places and balance to the squad."
Newport have also signed defender Kyle Howkins this summer, but saw Dan Butler depart for Peterborough.