Bonnyrigg Rose admitted to Lowland League after obtaining SFA membership

Bonnyrigg Rose played Hibernian in the Scottish Cup in 2017

Bonnyrigg Rose have confirmed they will compete in the Lowland League next season after securing Scottish FA membership.

The Midlothian club finished top of the East of Scotland League but their initial application for SFA membership had been rejected.

An appeal against that decision was also unsuccessful, with floodlighting provision among the sticking points.

Whitehill Welfare will replace Rose in the East of Scotland League.

Welfare had finished bottom of the Lowland League and Bonnyrigg acknowledged "both clubs have been in limbo for months".

"We can now concentrate on football matters again after what has been a roller coaster journey over the past twelve months back in senior football," Bonnyrigg said in their statement.

"We would like to thank the Lowland League for allowing due process to be followed and to the SFA, whose confirmation of our membership today allows us to take our rightful place at the next level of senior football."