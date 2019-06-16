Steve Cooper: New Swansea boss deserves 'exciting adventure' - Ian Rush

Steve Cooper has been appointed Swansea City manager on a three-year deal

Wales great Ian Rush says new Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has earned his chance at the Championship club.

Cooper, 39, won the Under-17 World Cup with England but has left to take up the vacant role at the Liberty Stadium.

"He went to the Liverpool academy, did well there, went to England and did well there, so this is another exciting adventure for him," Rush said.

"It's completely different, but it's one he deserves... you've got to give him a chance."

Cooper began his coaching career at the Wrexham academy before taking up the same role at Liverpool, helped by advice from former Wales and Liverpool full-back Joey Jones.

"I first saw Steve when he was at Wrexham and probably the best advice I think he's been given was from another Welsh legend, Joey Jones," Rush told BBC Wales Breakfast.

"Steve was a player at Wrexham but Joey knew he wasn't good enough to play regularly, so Joey told him to get into coaching.

"It's difficult for a young lad at that age - because all you want to do is play football - but he listened to Joey, he went to coach the kids at Wrexham, did well there.

"All the great players don't become great managers and the so-called lesser players concentrate more on coaching."

Swansea have been searching for a new boss since Graham Potter left for Brighton and Hove Albion in May.

Cooper will be assisted at Swansea by former Liverpool midfielder Mike Marsh, the Welshman's long-time number two.

"To be successful you need your own coaching staff and Steve has had him all the way along, from the academy to England. He's tried and trusted Marshy," Rush added.