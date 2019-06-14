Harvey Barnes: Leicester City midfielder signs five-year deal

Harvey Barnes scored a late equaliser and his first goal for Leicester against West Ham in the Premier League in April

Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes has signed a five-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2024.

The 21-year-old Foxes academy graduate enjoyed a strong second half of the season, after returning early from a loan spell at West Brom.

Barnes said his decision to stay at the club he first joined as a nine-year-old was a "no brainer".

"From joining at such an early age to the position I'm in now, it's something that I want to continue," he said.