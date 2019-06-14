Nathan Ferguson: Midfielder joins League Two Crawley Town

From the section

Nathan Ferguson has followed former Dulwich Hamlet team-mates Panutche Camara and Ashley Nathaniel-George to Crawley

Crawley Town have signed midfielder Nathan Ferguson on a three-year deal from non-league Dulwich Hamlet.

Ferguson, 23, joins the League Two club after two seasons in the National League South.

He has previously had short spells at both Burton Albion and Port Vale, but has not made a senior appearance in the English Football League.

A regular for Dulwich, he scored 11 goals in 80 appearances and can also operate as an out-and-out striker.

