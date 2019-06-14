Adam Henley: Defender joins Bradford City on one-year deal

From the section

Adam Henley made five appearances for Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake

Bradford City have signed former Blackburn Rovers defender Adam Henley on a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old joins League Two Bantams following a season in Major League Soccer with Real Salt Lake.

Full-back Henley previously worked with Bradford manager Gary Bowyer at Blackburn before his move to the USA.

"I'm over the moon to be here and looking forward to putting good performances in," the twice-capped Wales international said.

