Bulgaria investigation: England's Euro qualifying group rivals face racism allegations

Bulgaria are bottom of Group A following their defeat by Kosovo

Bulgaria might have to play their Euro 2020 qualifier against England behind closed doors after Uefa launched an investigation into alleged racist behaviour by their fans in the game against Kosovo.

The hosts lost Monday's Group A match, in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, 3-2.

Uefa will hear the case on Thursday, 18 July, with a partial or full stadium closure among possible sanctions.

Group leaders England face bottom-placed Bulgaria in Sofia on 14 October.

European football's governing body is also investigating Latvia for alleged racist behaviour by fans in their Group G home defeat by Israel.

Montenegro were ordered to play a home match behind closed doors following the racist abuse of England players by supporters in March.