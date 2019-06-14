Mark Kelly: Premiership newcomers Carrick Rangers sign striker from Ards

Kelly was part of the Ards side that finished 11th in the Premiership last season

Newly-promoted Carrick Rangers have signed striker Mark Kelly from Ards.

The 29-year-old, who was previously with Ballymena United, scored eight goals in 22 Premiership games for relegated Ards last season.

Kelly becomes Carrick's fifth new signing since they secured promotion to the top flight by beating the North Down side in the play-off final.

"I'm delighted to get Mark on board - I've been an admirer of his for a few years," said Carrick boss Niall Currie.

"My attraction to Mark has always been the constant improvement he has made in the last few years, as well as what he brings to the team.

"He can do the lot - he is strong in the air, holds the ball up well and can create for others. The fact that he has chosen us over three other clubs tells me that he is here for all the right reasons."

Currie has also signed Willie Faulkner from Ballymena, while central midfielder Kyle Cherry has returned to the club from Ards.

Versatile defender James Ferrin has come in from Glentoran, with left-sided midfielder Adam Gray moving to Taylors Avenue from Ballyclare Comrades.