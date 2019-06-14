England stay ahead of Nations League champions Portugal in world rankings
England remain ahead of Nations League champions Portugal in the new Fifa world rankings - despite losing in the recent semi-finals.
Gareth Southgate's side stay fourth, with Portugal moving up one place to fifth, and Belgium retaining top spot ahead of world champions France.
Northern Ireland climb five places to joint-28th after Euro 2020 qualifying wins over Estonia and Belarus.
Wales drop four places to 24th and Scotland slip one spot to joint-45th.
More to follow.