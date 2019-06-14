England stay ahead of Nations League champions Portugal in world rankings

England football team
England lost to the Netherlands in their Nations League semi-final, but beat Switzerland on penalties to finish third

England remain ahead of Nations League champions Portugal in the new Fifa world rankings - despite losing in the recent semi-finals.

Gareth Southgate's side stay fourth, with Portugal moving up one place to fifth, and Belgium retaining top spot ahead of world champions France.

Northern Ireland climb five places to joint-28th after Euro 2020 qualifying wins over Estonia and Belarus.

Wales drop four places to 24th and Scotland slip one spot to joint-45th.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you