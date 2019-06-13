Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea agree deal for manager to join Juventus

Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle for their Italian manager Maurizio Sarri to join Serie A club Juventus.

An agreement was reached late on Thursday evening after talks between senior officials. A deal could be completed as early as Friday.

It is understood a compensation fee in excess of £5m has been agreed.

Sarri arrived from Napoli in July 2018 and led the Blues to third place in the Premier League and won the Europa League in his one season in charge.

