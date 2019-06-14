Women's World Cup: Italy thrash Jamaica to reach last 16

Cristiana Girelli (centre) scored the second perfect hat-trick (left foot, right foot, headed goal) at this year's World Cup after Alex Morgan v Thailand

Cristiana Girelli's hat-trick and Aurora Galli's stunning strike helped Italy book their place in the World Cup last 16 with victory over Jamaica.

Juventus' Girelli made it 1-0 with a retaken penalty, after goalkeeper Sydney Schneider had saved the initial spot-kick but was then punished for prematurely moving off her line.

Girelli grabbed her second from close range and headed in Italy's third.

Substitute Galli added two more with a thunderous shot and composed finish.

Those late goals came after a period of pressure from the lowest-ranked team in the competition, although their best effort came in the first half when Mireya Grey's 20-yard strike flew two feet wide.

As for the Azzurre, they march on with both Girelli and fellow Juve forward Barbara Bonansea, who scored twice in the 2-1 win over Australia, in sparkling form.

Bonansea won the first-half penalty after a VAR check declared Allyson Swaby's tackle was illegal. Girelli's strike was saved but referee Anna-Marie Keighley ordered a retake and booked Schneider for moving off her line.

Girelli scored her second with an effort that came off her thigh after Jamaica's defence went to sleep at a corner. And she completed her hat-trick shortly after the restart when she beat Schneider to a right-wing cross.

Galli, who was relegated to the bench for this game, produced the goal of the contest six minutes after coming with an unstoppable drive from 25 yards. The Juventus player then kept her cool as she took a through-ball around Schneider to slot in Italy's fifth.