England v Argentina: England will manage 'emotion' of Argentina - Neville

England v Argentina, Women's World Cup, Group D Venue: Stade Oceane, Le Havre Date: Friday, 14 June, 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website from 19:30 BST, live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Manager Phil Neville says his England team will have to manage the "emotion" of playing against "historic rivals" Argentina at the Women's World Cup.

The Lionesses will reach the knockout stage if they win Friday's Group D match in Le Havre (20:00 BST).

Neville said it feels like a rivalry because of past encounters at men's tournaments between the two nations.

"There's a great history between the countries," said the former England defender on Thursday.

"You think back to 1986, Michael Owen's goal, and in 1998 with David Beckham and when they knocked us out.

"There is an outstanding history and another big rivalry.

"When we looked at this group you saw the rivalry with Scotland, and with Argentina what you've got in this case is a football history.

"Like the Scotland game, we have to handle the occasion and the emotion."

Toni Duggan will once again be absent, having sat out their opening win over Scotland with a thigh problem.

Neville said Friday's game, between an England team ranked three in the world and Argentina ranked 37th, comes "a day too soon" for the Barcelona forward.

Argentina bring the 'rebel spirit'

Argentina picked up their first ever World Cup point on Monday with a surprising 0-0 draw against 2011 champions and 2015 finalists Japan.

The nation had lost all six of their previous World Cup matches, including a 6-1 defeat by England in 2007, and qualified for France despite only returning to action in 2017 following a two-year period with no games and no coach after issues with their own football association.

"It's thanks to the hearts of the players and their rebel spirit that we were able to plough forward," coach Carlos Borrello said of their past issues.

"We were lucky. Well, not really lucky, but with their strength and dedication we have been able to move forward.

"We're making history in our country. This is the first step but we still have a long way to go and we have a lot of work to do."

'We feel blessed'

While Argentina are still finding their feet in the women's tournament after years of turmoil, the Lionesses have a bigger profile than ever before and are one of the favourites to win.

When asked about Argentina's situation, Neville responded by saying he felt "blessed" to have been appointed in an era where England's women's team were treated the same as the men's team.

Japan play Scotland at 14:00 BST on Friday

"When you hear stories about Argentina and Thailand, they are at the start of their journeys and they will get to the level they need to," he said.

"The way women's football around the world is being promoted and accepted and developed, we are all heading in the right direction.

"Before every game we make reference to the people who fought to get us in this position.

"We want to be successful at this World Cup but my players want to make sure the next generation gets more than we have."

Hat-trick of World Cup wins over South American opposition?

England won their only previous Women's World Cup encounter with Argentina 6-1 in the 2007 group stage, with Kelly Smith netting a brace.

England have won both of their Women's World Cup matches against South American opposition, beating Argentina 6-1 in 2007 and Colombia 2-1 in 2015.

Argentina have lost their three previous encounters with European nations at the Women's World Cup by an aggregate score of 2-23, shipping at least six goals in each match.