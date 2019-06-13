Jack Collison: Former West Ham & Wales midfielder set for coaching job in US

Jack Collison won 15 Wales caps and ended his playing career at Peterborough United

Former Wales midfielder Jack Collison is leaving his role as a coach at West Ham's academy to join MLS side Atlanta United.

Collison, 30, was forced to retire from the game in 2016 due to persistent knee injuries.

After spending six years at the club as a player, Collison returned to the Hammers in 2017 when he became manager of the club's under-16 side.

"For me to step away from an incredible role, it had to be special," he said.

"An opportunity has come up overseas that will give me the chance to discover a completely different culture, and a chance to give my family a new and exciting life experience at the same time."

There has been no official confirmation of where Collison is going.

But it is understood he has accepted a coaching role at Atlanta, the currently MLS champions, managed by former Crystal Palace and Inter Milan boss Frank de Boer.