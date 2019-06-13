Massimiliano Allegri: Juventus boss to take a year out

Massimiliano Allegri was linked with a move to the Premier League

Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says he intends to take a year out of football after leaving the Italian champions in May.

The 51-year-old won the Serie A title in each of his five seasons since taking charge of Juventus in 2014.

"I'm going to take a year off to recharge the batteries and take my personal life back in hand," Allegri said at an event in Milan.

"The last 16 years have felt like being in a spin-dryer."

Allegri, who replaced former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in Turin, also lifted the Coppa Italia on four occasions and reached two Champions League finals.

Before that, he led AC Milan to their last Serie A title in 2011 and had been linked with a return to the San Siro, as well as a move to the Premier League.