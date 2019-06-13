Dundee United: Adrian Sporle arrives on three-year deal

Sporle (right) is Dundee United's third signing this summer

Dundee United have completed the signing of left-back Adrian Sporle from Argentine top-flight club Banfield.

The 23-year-old has left his homeland to sign a deal until summer 2022 with Robbie Neilson's side.

Spore, who played 62 times for Banfield, joins fellow summer recruits Mark Reynolds and Liam Smith.

"Both Robbie and I see him as a great addition to our Championship challenge and beyond," said United sporting director Tony Asghar.

"He has played at the highest level in a top league. Adrian was identified through our scouting process, based on a number of factors - the main one being ability."

United will spend a fourth season in Scotland's second tier after losing to St Mirren on penalties in the Premiership play-off final.