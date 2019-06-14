Women's World Cup: Scotland's Rachel Corsie wary of world-class Japan

Corsie was proud of Scotland's second-half performance against England

Women's World Cup: Japan v Scotland Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes Date: Friday, 14 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST

Captain Rachel Corsie says it would be "naive" of Scotland to underestimate Japan in their Women's World Cup meeting on Friday.

The Japanese were held to a goalless draw by Argentina in their opening Group D match.

But Corsie warns that surprise result could make the former champions more dangerous in their crucial Rennes encounter.

"Japan have had a really strong year," said the Utah Royals defender.

After lifting the trophy in 2011 the Japan were runners-up four years ago, and sit seventh in the world rankings.

"They were at the SheBelieves Cup [this year] playing against the top countries in the world and did exceptionally well, so I think it would be naive to think that tomorrow will be easy," Corsie added.

"They're one of the best teams in the world and they deserve that recognition, you have to respect that."

Corsie, 29, is eager for Scotland to avoid a repeat of their lacklustre first-half performance in the opening 2-1 defeat by England. Shelley Kerr's team were two goals down at the break and left themselves too much do despite Claire Emslie halving the deficit.

"It would have been very easy to back out in that second half and feel the pressure and almost collapse," Corsie said.

"There was no way we were going to let that happen and every single one of those players stepped up to get back into the game - it could be crucial for us and help us get into the next round.

"I think you saw how much we've grown because at the end of the game we were as strong as England were."

Corsie - who has 110 caps and 16 international goals - welcomed news of the 6.1m viewing figures for Scotland's first-ever Women's World Cup appearance.

"As players, we work really hard to raise the profile of the game," she said.

"We're always pushing to set new standards, create different boundaries and it's been really special to enjoy the reception and the support."