Luke Thomas: Barnsley sign Derby County midfielder for undisclosed fee

Luke Thomas helped Coventry City finish eighth in League One during his loan spell with the club last season
Barnsley have signed attacking midfielder Luke Thomas from Derby for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old began his career with Cheltenham Town before moving to the Rams in 2016.

During his time with Derby, Thomas made two senior appearances and spent last season on loan at League One side Coventry City.

While with the Sky Blues, Thomas scored four goals in 43 league appearances as they finished in eighth place.

