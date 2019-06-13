Aston Villa sign striker Wesley from Club Brugge

Wesley left the pitch crying in his final game for Club Brugge against FC Antwerp in May

Aston Villa have signed Brazilian striker Wesley from Belgian side Club Brugge, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

Wesley scored 17 goals in all competitions as Brugge finished second to Pro League champions Genk last term.

The 22-year-old spent four seasons at Club Brugge, winning two league titles.

Wesley scored twice against Monaco in the Champions League group stages last season and was crowned the Best Young Player in the Belgian league.

He scored 38 goals and provided 14 assists in 130 appearances for Club Brugge and is Villa's second transfer of the summer after the permanent signing of Anwar El Ghazi from French side Lille.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.