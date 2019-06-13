Australia 3-2 Brazil: Matildas fight back from 2-0 down to claim first win

Media playback is not supported on this device Own goal completes Australia comeback against Brazil

Australia battled back from 2-0 down to beat Brazil in an extraordinary game and inflict a first group-stage defeat on the South Americans in 24 years.

The Matildas were surprisingly beaten by Italy in their opening game and their campaign looked in serious trouble when they trailed to a Marta penalty and Cristiane's fourth strike in two matches.

But the Matildas levelled through Caitlin Foord's poked finish and Chloe Logarzo's cross-shot either side of half-time, with Marta having to be withdrawn with a knock at the interval, having earlier extended her record tally to 16 World Cup goals.

Defender Monica's unfortunate own goal - which was eventually awarded by VAR, with an offside Sam Kerr controversially judged not to have been interfering - completed Australia's remarkable comeback.

Brazil, who beat Jamaica last time out through a memorable Cristiane hat-trick, had not lost a group stage match at the finals since 1995.

The Australians, who are ranked sixth in the world, are now level with Brazil and the Italians on three points in Group C.

Jamaica and Italy will meet in their second match in Reims on Friday, in the most evenly-poised group of the tournament.

Marta continues to make history despite defeat

Marta, who missed Brazil's first game through injury, arrived in France one clear in the Women's World Cup goal standings, ahead of former Germany star Birgit Prinz and ex-USA forward Abby Wambach, who both retired with 14 goals at the finals.

She coolly converted from the spot after Australia's Elise Kellond-Knight had dragged back Leticia Santos in the box.

Moments earlier, Australia wanted a penalty of their own after Tameka Yallop was brought down by Thaisa, but after a VAR review, it became clear that Yallop's hand had made contact with the ball seconds earlier.

The VAR drama continued with the game's decisive goal, as a long, dangerous ball forward - aimed towards Matildas captain Kerr - flicked off Monica's head and dropped in to the far corner of the net, but the officials felt Kerr's role was not sufficient to disallow the goal, even though Monica had been trying to track Kerr's run.

Nevertheless, the Australians - who have serious ambitions to go beyond the quarter-finals of this competition for the first time - deserved praise for their fighting spirit as they pulled off a controversial but terrifically entertaining comeback.

Matildas mount rare fightback - stats

Australia are just the second side in Women's World Cup history to win a match having been at least two goals behind, after Sweden beat Germany 3-2 in 1995.

Brazil conceded more goals in this game than they did in their previous 13 group stage games at the Women's World Cup combined (two).

Monica's own goal was only the second Brazil have conceded in a Women's World Cup game, after Daiane versus USA in 2011.

Chloe Logarzo became the first Australia player to both score and assist in a Women's World Cup game since Leena Khamis against Equatorial Guinea in 2011.

Marta became the first player to score in five different editions of the Women's World Cup, netting in 2019, 2015, 2011, 2007 and 2003.

What next Group C?

Jamaica and Italy play their second match in Reims on Friday (17:00 BST). Italy then play Brazil in Valenciennes on Tuesday, 18 June, the same time as Jamaica take on Australia in Grenoble (20:00 BST).

Media playback is not supported on this device Australia's Chloe Logarzo makes it even against Brazil