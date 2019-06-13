Reynald Pedros leaves Lyon Feminines after helping them to two Women's Champions League titles

Reynald Pedros spent six years of his playing career at Nantes

Reynald Pedros has left his role as coach of Lyon Feminines after helping them to five trophies, including two Women's Champions League titles.

In a statement, the club said they had ended their relationship with the 47-year-old by mutual agreement.

They added that "different methods and approach will allow the women's team to regenerate and continue to progress."

In his two years at Lyon, Pedros helped Lyon to two league titles, one domestic cup and two European crowns.

His successful side contained Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg, who scored a first-half hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Barcelona in this year's Women's Champions League final.

