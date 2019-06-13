Women's World Cup 2019: What to look out for on day eight

England and Scotland resume their Group D campaigns on day eight in France

Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July 2019 Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and the BBC Sport website and app

Australia fought back to beat Brazil in a thrilling game on Thursday, while China's victory over South Africa ensured Germany became the first team to reach the round of 16.

So what does day eight at the Women's World Cup have in store as England and Scotland return to action?

Who's playing?

Group D continues as Japan play Scotland in the early kick off in Rennes (14:00 BST).

Jamaica then face Italy in the second game of the afternoon in Group C at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims (17:00).

Finally, England will be looking to maintain their winning start in Group D when they face Argentina in Le Havre (20:00).

Where can I follow the games?

BBC Sport will have live coverage of every World Cup match across TV, radio, the Red Button and online from the group stages all the way through to the final.

BBC One will show Japan v Scotland live from 13:30, before coverage of England's game with Argentina on the same channel from 19:30.

Coverage of Jamaica v Italy will be available on the Red Button and there will also be live text coverage of both matches on the BBC Sport website.

Players to watch

Japan v Scotland:

Erin Cuthbert played as the lone striker in Scotland's opening game defeat by England

Erin Cuthbert Nationality: Scottish Position: Forward Club: Chelsea Age: 20

Erin Cuthbert was her country's joint-top scorer in qualifying with four goals, and the early signs in France are promising.

The Chelsea forward, who played as the lone striker against England, proved to be Scotland's best outlet on the counter attack.

She was named Chelsea Women's player of the year last season, after scoring eight goals on the way to a third-place finish in the Super League and a Champions League semi-final.

Jamaica v Italy:

Barbara Bonansea Nationality: Italian Position: Forward Club: Juventus Age: 28

Juventus forward Barbara Bonansea had a huge hand in the biggest shock of this summer's tournament so far.

She scored two second-half goals as Italy came from behind to beat Australia in stoppage time, in their first World Cup group game in 20 years.

Le Azzurre are ranked 15th in the world, nine places below Australia, and victory against Jamaica will put them in a commanding position to qualify for the round of 16.

England v Argentina:

Nikita Parris scored England's opening goal from the penalty spot in their 2-1 victory over Scotland

Nikita Parris Nationality: English Position: Forward Club: Lyon Age: 25

England head coach Phil Neville believes forward Nikita Parris could develop into one of the world's best players.

Parris scored the opening goal of England's Women's World Cup campaign in their 2-1 win over Scotland on Sunday, and she will be looking to add to her tally against Argentina.

The Liverpudlian became the Women's Super League's all-time top scorer last season with Manchester City and has since moved to European champions Lyon.

What are Friday's key stats?

Scotland are yet to score a goal in their two previous meetings with Japan and have conceded 6.

Japan have won their last five FWWC matches against sides from Europe.

Jamaica failed to score in their opening FWWC match against Brazil despite managing 13 attempts.

Italy are looking to win three consecutive FWWC matches for the first time. Their opening game win against Australia meant they had won their last two - equalling the run from 1991 when they won their opening two games.

England won 6-1 in the only meeting between these two countries in Chengdu in 2007 - their biggest win at the FWWC.

Argentina have lost all three previous FWWC matches against European opposition, conceding 23 goals in that time. They have never conceded fewer than six.

What are the big stories of the day?

England return to action hoping to maintain their 100% start to the tournament with victory over Argentina in Group D, and history favours Phil Neville's side.

An opening-game victory for the Lionesses means another three points against the Argentines - a side who have never beaten England - will guarantee them a spot in the round of 16 in France.

"When we looked at this group you saw the rivalry with Scotland, and with Argentina what you've got in this case is a football history," said Neville.

"Like the Scotland game, we have to handle the occasion and the emotion."

Scotland will be looking to recover from that defeat by England with a positive result over Japan - a side they are yet to score against - but head coach Shelley Kerr wants her players to "remember the positives" from the second half of their opening game.

The Scots started nervously on their tournament debut but improved after the break, scoring through Claire Emslie.

"When you finish a game so strongly, you need to have a similar mindset," said Kerr.

"We need to concentrate on being better on the ball if we are to create chances. That's something we didn't do very well in the England game."

Did you see?

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Australia turn it around to win 3-2 against Brazil

