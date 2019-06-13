Women's World Cup: Japan head coach Asako Takakura knows Scotland is a must-win tie

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Argentina 0-0 Japan

Women's World Cup: Japan v Scotland Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes Date: Friday, 14 June Kick-off:14:00 BST Coverage:Watch on BBC One Scotland & BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Japan head coach Asako Takakura accepts her side must win against Scotland to progress beyond the Women's World Cup group stage.

The 2011 winners and 2015 runners-up were held to a shock draw in their first match against Argentina and face group favourites England in their final tie.

A draw or defeat against Shelley Kerr's side could result in an early exit.

"Yes we must win and every player understands this," Takakura said.

Scotland's Caroline Weir acknowledged on Wednesday that the Scots also need to take something from Friday's game.

And Takakura is wary of the threat posed by the World Cup newcomers.

"Scotland's players are playing at high levels throughout Europe. I couldn't pick out one player who will be dangerous to us," she said.

"They are all disciplined and quick, so we'll have to watch that. We are at a disadvantage in terms of height, but each player will work to cover for the others."

Japanese striker Yuika Sugasawa added: "They are powerful, tall and speedy. We have to be wary of them."

'We're all together in this struggle'

The Japanese are clearly smarting from the criticism that has followed their disappointing performance and result against Argentina and Takakura had to deal with several questions from Japanese journalists keen to know how she intended to improve matters.

"We all felt bad afterwards. But I don't get angry, I just think about what we can do next," said the coach.

"We're all together in this struggle. We've discussed what we have to do and overcoming the challenge will be fun.

"We want to play aggressively. We're always thinking about goals - we don't play defensively - but everyone will need to work hard and be focused."