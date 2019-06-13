Greg Stewart: Forward joins Rangers on two-year deal

Stewart (left) had loan spells at Aberdeen and Kilmarnock last season

Rangers have announced the signing of former Birmingham City forward Greg Stewart on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Kilmarnock and then Aberdeen, was a free agent after his deal at St Andrew's expired.

He is Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's fourth signing this summer, following Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Steven Davis.

Stewart began his career in the Rangers youth system.

He went on to make more than 100 appearances for Cowdenbeath then impressed in a two-year spell at Dundee from 2014, earning a move to Birmingham.

He spent season 2017-18 on loan at Aberdeen, scoring three goals in 34 appearances, and returned to Pittodrie for the second half of last term after a profitable six months at Kilmarnock.