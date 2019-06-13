Blackpool: Simon Sadler announced as new owner of League One club

Blackpool have announced Simon Sadler as the new owner of the League One club following English Football League approval.

Receivers have run the club since February after ex-owner Owen Oyston's 31-year reign ended in the High Court.

Sadler, who was born and raised in Blackpool, has worked in asset management in Hong Kong since 2007.

In addition to his purchase of the club, Sadler also takes control of the stadium and adjoining hotel.

