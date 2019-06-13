Barry Roche: Morecambe goalkeeper signs new one-year deal

Barry Roche kept four clean sheets in 20 League Two appearances last season

Morecambe goalkeeper Barry Roche has signed a new one-year deal with the League Two club.

The 37-year-old, who was signed from Chesterfield in 2008, has played more than 450 times for the Shrimps.

"I'm delighted to have signed again and (I'm) looking forward to my 12th season here." Roche told the club website.

"I have been working hard all summer because I want to make sure that I am as fit as I can be on day one of pre-season training.''