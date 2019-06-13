Welsh football pre-season guide 2019

Wing Daniel James starred for Swansea in the Championship last season but has joined Manchester United

Last season saw Cardiff City relegated after one season in the Premier League and Neil Warnock's side must now refocus on life in the Championship.

The Bluebirds will be in the division alongside near rivals Swansea City, who themselves are still adjusting after their relegation from the top flight in 2017-18 and have their sixth new permanent manager in three seasons.

For League Two Newport County and National League Wrexham last season was a case of near-misses, with both reaching the play-offs but ultimately missing out on promotion.

Preparations are already underway for the new campaign, so here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh clubs.

Newport County's pre-season schedule will be added below once confirmed.

Sat, 29 June

Cefn Druids v Wrexham (The Rock, 15:00 BST)

Fri, 5 July

Wrexham v Fleetwood Town (Racecourse Ground, 19:30 BST)

Tue, 9 July

Portimonense SC v Wrexham (Estádio Municipal de Portimão, Portugal, 19:00 BST)

Sat, 13 July

Crawley Town v Swansea City (People's Pension Stadium, 15:00 BST)

Telford United v Wrexham (New Bucks Head, 18:00 BST)

Sun, 14 July

San Antonio v Cardiff City (San Antonio, USA, 01:00 BST)

Wed, 17 July

Wrexham v Stoke (Racecourse Ground, 19:00 BST)

Fri, 19 July

New Mexico v Cardiff City (Albuquerque, USA, 03:30 BST)

Sat, 20 July

Exeter City v Swansea City (St James Park, 15:00 BST)

Curzon Ashton v Wrexham (Tameside Stadium, 15:00 BST)

Sun, 21 July

Real Valladolid v Cardiff City (Edmonton, Canada, 02:00 BST)

Tue, 23 July

Bristol Rovers v Swansea City (Memorial Ground, 19:45 BST)

Sat, 27 July

Cardiff City v Nice (Cardiff City Stadium, 15:00 BST)

Wrexham v Crewe (Racecourse Ground, 15:00 BST)

*Fixtures and kick-off times subject to change