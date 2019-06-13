Tom Eastman: Colchester United defender signs new two-year deal

Tom Eastman started in Colchester's 3-0 win over champions Lincoln on the final day of last season

Colchester United defender Tom Eastman has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two club, extending his lengthy stay in Essex until 2021.

Since joining from Ipswich in 2011, the 27-year-old has played more than 300 times for the U's.

Eastman is a three-time Colchester player of the year and currently stands 19th on the club's all-time appearance list.

He scored three goals in 35 appearances during the 2018-19 season.