Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Season starts with Liverpool hosting Norwich

The 2019-20 Premier League season will start with Champions League winners Liverpool hosting promoted Norwich City on Friday, 9 August.

Champions Manchester City will open the defence of their title the following day with a trip to West Ham.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United, the other promoted teams, play Tottenham and Bournemouth respectively.

For the first time in Premier League history, the clubs will get a short mid-season break in February.

The break will be staggered over a two-week period. There will be only five matches on one weekend, with the other five games from that round taking place the following weekend, ensuring that each team gets one week off.

The opening weekend will also see Manchester United hosting Chelsea on Sunday, 11 August.

The opening weekend in full

Date Match Kick-off time 9 Aug 2019 Liverpool v Norwich City 20:00 BST 10 Aug 2019 West Ham v Manchester City 12:30 BST 10 Aug 2019 Bournemouth v Sheffield United 15:00 BST 10 Aug 2019 Burnley v Southampton 15:00 BST 10 Aug 2019 Crystal Palace v Everton 15:00 BST 10 Aug 2019 Leicester City v Wolves 15:00 BST 10 Aug 2019 Watford v Brighton 15:00 BST 10 Aug 2019 Tottenham v Aston Villa 17:30 BST 11 Aug 2019 Newcastle United v Arsenal 14:00 BST 11 Aug 2019 Manchester United v Chelsea 16:30 BST

