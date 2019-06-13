Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Season starts with Liverpool hosting Norwich

Manchester City celebrate winning the 2018-19 title
Manchester City have won the Premier League title for the past two seasons

The 2019-20 Premier League season will start with Champions League winners Liverpool hosting promoted Norwich City on Friday, 9 August.

Champions Manchester City will open the defence of their title the following day with a trip to West Ham.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United, the other promoted teams, play Tottenham and Bournemouth respectively.

For the first time in Premier League history, the clubs will get a short mid-season break in February.

The break will be staggered over a two-week period. There will be only five matches on one weekend, with the other five games from that round taking place the following weekend, ensuring that each team gets one week off.

The opening weekend will also see Manchester United hosting Chelsea on Sunday, 11 August.

The opening weekend in full

DateMatchKick-off time
9 Aug 2019Liverpool v Norwich City20:00 BST
10 Aug 2019West Ham v Manchester City12:30 BST
10 Aug 2019Bournemouth v Sheffield United15:00 BST
10 Aug 2019Burnley v Southampton15:00 BST
10 Aug 2019Crystal Palace v Everton15:00 BST
10 Aug 2019Leicester City v Wolves15:00 BST
10 Aug 2019Watford v Brighton15:00 BST
10 Aug 2019Tottenham v Aston Villa17:30 BST
11 Aug 2019Newcastle United v Arsenal14:00 BST
11 Aug 2019Manchester United v Chelsea16:30 BST

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you