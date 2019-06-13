Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Season starts with Liverpool hosting Norwich
The 2019-20 Premier League season will start with Champions League winners Liverpool hosting promoted Norwich City on Friday, 9 August.
Champions Manchester City will open the defence of their title the following day with a trip to West Ham.
Aston Villa and Sheffield United, the other promoted teams, play Tottenham and Bournemouth respectively.
For the first time in Premier League history, the clubs will get a short mid-season break in February.
The break will be staggered over a two-week period. There will be only five matches on one weekend, with the other five games from that round taking place the following weekend, ensuring that each team gets one week off.
The opening weekend will also see Manchester United hosting Chelsea on Sunday, 11 August.
The opening weekend in full
|Date
|Match
|Kick-off time
|9 Aug 2019
|Liverpool v Norwich City
|20:00 BST
|10 Aug 2019
|West Ham v Manchester City
|12:30 BST
|10 Aug 2019
|Bournemouth v Sheffield United
|15:00 BST
|10 Aug 2019
|Burnley v Southampton
|15:00 BST
|10 Aug 2019
|Crystal Palace v Everton
|15:00 BST
|10 Aug 2019
|Leicester City v Wolves
|15:00 BST
|10 Aug 2019
|Watford v Brighton
|15:00 BST
|10 Aug 2019
|Tottenham v Aston Villa
|17:30 BST
|11 Aug 2019
|Newcastle United v Arsenal
|14:00 BST
|11 Aug 2019
|Manchester United v Chelsea
|16:30 BST
More to follow.