Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hibs, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County, Scottish Cup

Celtic have opened talks with French club Toulouse for defender Christopher Jullien but face competition from England and Germany. (Daily Record)

Hull City are weighing up a shock move for Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom, who has only been at Easter Road since February. (Sun)

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton, 19, is to join Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan. (Daily Record)

Scottish Cup replays could be scrapped next season to avoid fixture congestion and accommodate the Euro 2020 fixtures taking place at Hampden. (Times)

Ross County are expected to reject a bid from Rotherham United for midfielder Jamie Lindsay. (Sun)

Hungarian side Puskas Akademia could make an offer for Hearts striker David Vanecek, with the Czech failing to make an impact in his six months at Tynecastle. (Sun)

Apollon Limassol in Cyprus are ready to drop their interest in out-of-contract Hearts star Arnaud Djoum. (Sun)

Leicester City and West Ham are both eyeing a move for 17-year-old Motherwell midfielder Reece McAlear. (Sun)

Scotland boss Steve Clarke believes four points from a daunting triple header against Russia (home & away) and Belgium (home) will be enough to get back into contention for Euro 2020 qualifying. (Daily Express, print edition)

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Cortouis reckons Scotland were lucky to escape with a 3-0 loss in Brussels, saying: "It could easily have been seven. This was not really a challenge." (Daily Mail, print edition)

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell defends the appointment of Rod Petrie as the governing body's new president and outlines his intention to 'humanise' the public image of the "misunderstood" Hibs chairman. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants squad members to spread the word that things are better under his watch so that uncommitted team-mates are persuaded to return to the cause. (Times)

Injury-plagued St Mirren midfielder Greg Tansey is pushing to be fit for the new season after having potentially career-saving surgery on his groin. (Daily Express, print edition)

Scotland's Europa League entrants. Rangers, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, will find out their opponents for the first two qualifying rounds of the competition over two days instead of one as has previously been the case. (Scotsman)

Rangers have recruited former Derby County analyst Steve Doyle to their scouting department. (Herald)