Hosts France see off Norway

France all but secured a place in the knockout stage of the Women's World Cup after striker Valerie Gauvin marked her return with a goal against Norway.

Striker Gauvin did not start the win over South Korea after showing up late for training but scored from a cross.

The celebrations did not last - Wendie Renard finding her own net while trying to put the ball out for a corner.

Eugenie Le Sommer's penalty sealed the points after Marion Torrent was fouled by Ingrid Systad Engen.

