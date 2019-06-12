Real Madrid sign Ferland Mendy from Lyon in £47m deal

From the section

Real Madrid have signed left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon in a deal worth up to £47.1m, which takes their summer spending close to £300m.

The French International, 24, has signed a six-year deal at the Bernabeu.

The club have already signed Belgium forward Eden Hazard from Chelsea for a fee that could exceed £150m and Serbia striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported £53m.

In March, they signed Porto defender Eder Militao for £42.7m.

More to follow.