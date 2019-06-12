Real Madrid sign Ferland Mendy from Lyon in £47m deal

Breaking news

Real Madrid have signed left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon in a deal worth up to £47.1m, which takes their summer spending close to £300m.

The French International, 24, has signed a six-year deal at the Bernabeu.

The club have already signed Belgium forward Eden Hazard from Chelsea for a fee that could exceed £150m and Serbia striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported £53m.

In March, they signed Porto defender Eder Militao for £42.7m.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you